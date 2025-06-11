East Haven

Police make arrest in 2023 fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist in East Haven

East Haven Police Department
NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested the driver they say hit and killed a bicyclist in East Haven nearly two years ago.

It happened on Foxon Road on July 16, 2023.

Joshua Cervero, 19, was riding a bike with two friends when he was hit by an SUV, according to police. The driver took off after the collision, they said.

Cervero died two days later at the hospital.

After an extensive investigation, police arrested 35-year-old Stephen Cote, of North Haven, on Wednesday.

According to police, Cote was traveling at 57 miles per hour in a 35 MPH zone and that his right headlight was out at the time of the crash.

Cote turned himself in and was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, traveling unreasonably fast, and failure to have headlamps.

He is scheduled to be in court on June 25.

