Police Make Arrest in Connection With Bridgeport Murder

Bridgeport Police have arrested a man on murder charges in connection to the killing of a Shelton man last week.

Officials said they've arrested 19-year-old Amheir Noel, a resident of the PT Barnum Housing Complex, where the shooting took place.

Kyle Dear was shot to death at the complex on June 13, police said.

Noel was arrested by the police department's gang task force on Wednesday on unrelated charges in Milford.

According to police, Noel admitted to shooting Dear in a post-arrest interview. Authorities said the shooting happened in response to Dear's friends robbing and pistol-whipping Noel.

Noel faces charges including murder and carrying a pistol without a permit. He's being held on a $2.5 million bond and he'll be arraigned Thursday.