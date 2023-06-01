Police Make Arrest in Hartford Hit-and-Run That Left Beloved Basketball Coach Dead

A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a beloved Bloomfield basketball coach dead on March 31, police said.

The pedestrian that was struck, identified as 56-year-old Kendall May, was the head coach for Al Prince Technical High School's boys basketball team in Hartford.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 41-year-old Jaimuse Workman, of West Hartford, in connection to the crash. He is facing charges for evading the scene of a deadly crash, misconduct with a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

The police department said they were called to the area of Main Street near Rosemont Street in Hartford at about 6:30 p.m.

Two officers were in the immediate area and found May lying in the road unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and ultimately pronounced dead.

After an extensive investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Workman. He was taken into custody by members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force and is being held on a $100,000 bond.