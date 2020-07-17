Police Make Arrest in Deadly Shooting on Hartford-West Hartford Line

Police have arrested a Hartford man after a shooting that left one dead and two others injured on July 6.

The shooting happened in the area of Capitol Avenue and Prospect Avenue in Hartford at approximately 2:13 p.m.

Edwin Franqui, 24, was arrested in Bloomfield on Friday. He was in possession of a firearm and high-capacity magazine at the time of his arrest. Franqui is a previously convicted felon and isn't allowed to legally possess a firearm, police said.

Police said a car was driving west on Capitol Avenue when someone opened fire on July 6. The car later crashed into a building at 1037 Boulevard in West Hartford. NBC Connecticut crews at the scene said a car crashed into the side of the Subway restaurant.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Junny Lara-Velazquez, was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries.

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old were also injured in the incident. The 17-year-old female passenger was shot in the buttocks/thigh and is in stable condition. The 16-year-old passenger was not hit by gunfire but was treated for minor injuries from the crash, police said.

Franqui faces charges including murder, first-degree assault and accessory to murder. He also faces on-site charges including criminal possession of a firearm and high-capacity magazine weapon in a motor vehicle and possession of a narcotics.

He is being held on a $1.25 million court-set bond.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-722-8477.