Police make arrest in fatal April hit-and-run in Hartford

Hartford police have made an arrest in a fatal April hit-and-run on Farmington Avenue.

Michael Larson, 39, of New Britain was arrested Friday.

Larson was driving the vehicle that struck and killed 30-year-old Anthony Williams at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Gillett Street just before 11 p.m. on the night of April 22, according to police.

Shortly after the incident, police identified a white SUV as the vehicle that was suspected of hitting Williams.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It is not clear what led investigators to Larson.

Larson is charged with evading responsibility resulting in death and second-degree forgery.

He is being held on $275,000 bond.