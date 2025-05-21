Police make arrest in January 2024 shooting death of 16-year-old from New Haven

New Haven Police Wednesday announced an arrest in the January 2024 shooting death of a teenager.

Police said they arrested 22-year-old Gabriyel Fraser and took him into custody on Monday.

He is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Maleak Sweets, of New Haven.

Sweets was shot on January 29, 2024 on Newhall St. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

New Haven Assistant Police Chief David Zannelli said after a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for Fraser earlier this month.

The family of Maleak Sweets was present during the arrest announcement.

Sweets’ grandmother, Yolanda Herring, described her grandson as a jokester and someone who would do “almost anything to make you smile.”

“Our days are filled with unbearable silence, where his laughter filled each one of our homes, our heartaches knowing that his promise and future was cruelly stolen from him,” Herring said.

She said he left behind a now 1-year-old son, adding he was robbed of his future and his chance to become a father.

“The void left by the absence is profound and deeply affecting every member of our family,” she said.

Fraser is facing felony charges, including murder. He is being held on a $2 million bond and is due in court on June 4, according to court records.

The New Haven Police Department also took a moment to announce a new “Evidence Program.”

A recently launched website will allow people to upload photo or video evidence of crimes ranging from quality of life issues all the way to violent crimes, according to Asst. Chief Zannelli.

“For example, loud music, nuisance crime, if you want to upload the videos of the music taking place up to street level narcotic dealing. It's a little more of a real time way of us getting information so we can act on community complaints a little more expeditiously.”