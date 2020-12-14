Bristol

Police Make Arrest in Murder of Bristol Woman

NBC Connecticut

Police said they have arrested a man in connection to the murder of a Bristol woman Sunday night.

Officials said they received a call requested that officers respond to a home on Vance Drive to check on the wellbeing of a female resident.

The caller told police that he received a phone call from a male resident of that address stating he had killed the woman living there.

When officers arrived at the home, they saw 54-year-old Kevin Bard sitting on the couch. He complied with officers, they said.

Officials then found a 58-year-old woman in her bedroom with a fatal knife wound, they said.

Bard and the woman were in a long-term dating relationship. Multiple protective orders were in place that prohibited Bard and the woman from having any contact with each other, according to officials.

Bard was arrested and faces charges including criminal trespass, four counts of violation of a protective order and murder. He was held on a $1 million bond for court.

