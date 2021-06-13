Waterbury

Police Make Arrest in Waterbury Homicide

NBC Connecticut

Police have made an arrest in the May shooting death of a man in Waterbury.

Gerome Philips, 23, was taken into custody in Bronx, New York, last week, according to police.

Philips was wanted for the shooting death of James Smith on Chestnut Avenue on May 13 around 7:50 p.m.

Officers who responded to the scene found Smith with gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Smith had just moved to Waterbury from New York City, police said.

Philips is charged with murder, criminal use of a weapon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm, and illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver.

He is being held on $2 million bond.

