Police Make Fourth Arrest in Winsted Cat Hoarding Case

Winchester police have arrested a fourth person in connection with a cat-hoarding case in June.

Lee Manzone, 28, of Torrington was arrested Tuesday.

The investigation started on June 13 when police received an anonymous phone call about a sick cat at the home.

Officers and animal control responded and there was a strong odor of urine, police said.

Inside the home, there were initially two dogs, a ferret, and 150 cats, officials said.

Two children, a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old lived in the home.

Police said officers contacted the state Department of Children and Families because of the children's living conditions and the children were immediately removed and placed with other relatives.

150 cats have been removed from a home in Winston. Officials are working to provide a home for these cats, one of them being a school acting as a temporary shelter.

Officials said the actual number of cats found after time was closer to 200 as more came in from the surrounding area and other areas from inside the house.

The home was condemned and the animals were given temporary shelter at a decommissioned school and volunteers cared for them.

They were later moved to shelters across the state and placed for adoption.

In October, James Thomen Sr., 61; Laura Thomen, 53; and Marissa O’Brien, 30, were arrested and charged with 106 counts of animal cruelty and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, police said.

They appeared in court earlier this month.

The Thomens applied for the supervised diversionary program and O’Brien applied for accelerated rehabilitation at their court appearance.

Manzone also faces 106 counts of animal cruelty and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. Manzone is scheduled to appear in court on November 28.