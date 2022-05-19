new haven

Police Make Gun Arrest During Homicide Vigil in New Haven

Police have arrested a person involved in a fight during a homicide vigil in New Haven Wednesday night.

Officials said the vigil was being held to honor a person killed in a recent homicide.

The vigil was held on South Genesee Street. Members of the police department were already there paying their respects when a fight broke out.

Police intervened during the large fight that broke out at about 8:20 p.m.

Bystanders in the crowd told officers that someone involved in the fight had a gun.

Officers were able to identify the teen, who later ran and engaged police in a foot pursuit. While trying to flee, they threw a gun from their possession and ran into an apartment.

Police were able to take the teen into custody. He faces charges including interfering with police and carrying a pistol without a permit.

No additional information was immediately available.

