Police Make Second Arrest in Connection With Murder of Hartford Woman

Police at scene of homicide on Evergreen Avenue in Hartford
NBC Connecticut

Police have made a second arrest in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Allison McCoy in Hartford in February.

Police said an arrest warrant was signed Thursday charging Ty-Jeir McCray, 18, of Vernon, with murder and additional charges. He is in custody on unrelated charges, according to Hartford police.  

McCray is being charged with felony murder, conspiracy to commit felony murder, assault in the first degree, conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree and bond was set at $2 million, police said.

Police previously arrested Troyquan Westberry, 25, of Hartford, and charged him with murder.

Police responded to an apartment on Evergreen Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 and found two women in their 20s inside an apartment.

According to police, one of the women who was shot called 911 and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

McCoy was pronounced dead.

Westberry has been charged with murder, criminal attempt murder, assault in the first degree and criminal use of a firearm. He is being held on $2 million bond. His next court date is set for Aug. 8.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

