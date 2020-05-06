Middletown

Police Make Second Arrest in Deadly Middletown Hit-and-Run

A Hamden woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a Wesleyan food service worker.

Brooke Rich, 41, of Middletown, was crossing Washington Street at the intersection with High Street on March 4 when she was hit around 9 p.m., according to police.

She later died of her injuries.

Witnesses said Rich was in a crosswalk with the pedestrian signal lit when she was hit. In March, 34-year-old Jerod Wilson was arrested and charged with manslaughter in her death.

On Monday, Wilson's fiancee, 29-year-old Taquanis Sessoms, was also charged in connection with the case.

Police said Sessoms, who owns the car involved in the crash, lied to police about who was driving her car the night of the crash. She is charged with hindering prosecution and interfering with an officer.

She was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

