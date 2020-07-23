Police Make Second Arrest in Fatal Hartford Shooting

Hartford police have arrested a second person in a shooting and car crash that left one dead and two other injured on July 6.

The shooting happened on Capitol Avenue in Hartford near the West Hartford town line around 2:15 p.m.

Hartford officers responded to the scene in the area of Capitol Avenue and Prospect Avenue and found West Hartford officers helping several people involved in a car crash.

The driver, 19-year-old Junny Lara-Velazquez, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and later died at the hospital. A female passenger was shot in the thigh and another female teen was injured in the crash, according to police.

On Thursday, police located 29-year-old Edwin Franqui at an apartment on Laurel Street in Hartford and arrested him in connection with the shooting. He faces charges of murder, accessory to murder, first-degree assault, criminal use of a firearm, and possession of a pistol without a permit. He is being held on $1.25 million bond.

Police arrested 24-year-old Edwin Franqui last week on murder charges in the same incident. He is the brother of 29-year-old Edwin Franqui. The brothers share the same name, police said.