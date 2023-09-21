Police make third arrest in connection to stray-bullet killing of Olympian's mom in her Waterbury home

Waterbury police have made a third arrest in connection with the stray-bullet killing of the mother of a two-time Olympian rifle shooter from Puerto Rico last spring.

Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, 56, was in her sewing and crafts room in Waterbury when a bullet flew through a wall and hit her in the head on April 9, 2022.

Martinez Antongiorgi's daughter, Yarimar Mercado Martinez, competed for the family’s native Puerto Rico at the 2016 and pandemic-delayed 2020 Games. The athlete was in Brazil for a competition when her mother was killed.

At the time of her mother’s death, she anguished in social media posts that she “couldn’t even say goodbye.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Why you? Why this way? You were just sitting in your little house sewing, as you always did,” she wrote.

On Monday, Waterbury police served 21-year-old Jasper Green with a warrant charging him with murder and additional charges.

He was in custody of the state Department of Correction when he was served with a warrant and he was arraigned on Wednesday. He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections and his bond was set at $3.4 million, according to Waterbury police.

Green is the third person Waterbury police have arrested in connection with the case.

Police arrested 35-year-old Levi Brock on May 25, 2022, and charged him with murder, assault in the first degree and additional charges, according to online court records. He is due in court on Nov. 2.

Franklin Robinson, 40, was convicted in July in connection with the case.

According to trial testimony, a jealous Robinson was gunning for a man who had said hello to his girlfriend on an earlier day. After quarreling with the man and some of his friends, Robinson lined up a couple of people he knew to help him go after the man.

The three shot up a car parked on Martinez Antongiorgi’s street, thinking the man was inside it, according to testimony. Another bystander was wounded but survived.

Robinson didn’t fire the fatal bullet, but he was charged with murder under legal principles that apply to conspirators. Prosecutors portrayed him as leading a deadly scheme by targeting the intended victim and recruiting help.

His defense questioned the credibility of a key witness: Robinson's now-former girlfriend, Emily Dyer.

Robinson faces sentencing on Nov. 1.

Green has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Martinez Antongiorgi and her husband of over 30 years, John Luis Mercado, moved to Waterbury from Puerto Rico a few years after the U.S. territory endured 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria. At the time of her death, they had set a date to renew their wedding vows, their daughter wrote at the time.