Police make third arrest in connection with 2021 murder in North Haven

Police have made an additional arrest in connection to a murder in North Haven in 2021.

Three people have now been arrested in connection with the murder of Davonte Warren on July 17, 2021.

Elder Mellado, 23, of New Haven, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal liability for acts of another/murder, according to police.

Police previously arrested Armani Salcedo Jr. and Deane Matta Jr., both of New Haven. Both were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

On July 17, 2021, officers responded to Dixwell Avenue, where they found a vehicle crashed on the Route 40 connector. Warren was in the vehicle and died at the scene, police said. He had been shot.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle pull up next to Warren’s, then two of the people in it fired several shot and both cars sped off, police said.

Salcedo remains in custody on $2 million bond and he is due in court on June 27.

Matta is in custody on $2 million bond and his next court date is July 14.