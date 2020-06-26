new haven

Police Mourn New Haven Dispatcher Who Died After Crash

Christopher Helland
New Haven Police

A dispatcher for the city of New Haven has died after a crash on Thursday.

New haven Police said Christopher Helland, 45, of Fair Haven, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital. 

They believe he suffered a medical condition before the vehicle he was in hit a pole on Grand Avenue near Maltby Place just before 12:30 a.m.

The New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Police said Helland worked as a dispatcher since 2009 in the city’s 911 communication center and for the past year, he served as a supervisor and as the department’s trainer.

“The PSAP (Public Safety Answering Point) Team, the New Haven Police Department, and the New Haven Fire Department would like to send our deepest condolences to his family and honor him with appreciation for his unwavering support and commitment to public safety,” a news release from police says.

