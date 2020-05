Negotiators are on scene in Hartford after what started as a well-being check led to threats of violence, according to police.

Hamilton Street is closed between Zion Street and Hillside Avenue while crews respond. Police said the call started as a medical/well-being check and that the subject threatened first responders.

Hamilton St between Zion St/Hillside Ave closed until further notice. Medical/well-being check. Subject threatening first responders w/violence. Negotiators on scene. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/g3HflK4rVa — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 19, 2020

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.