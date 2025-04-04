Police obtain warrant for suspect in $100,000 ATM skimming case in Naugatuck

Naugatuck police said they have obtained a warrant for a California man who is suspected in an ATM skimming case that resulted in the theft of $100,000 from local bank customers.

Naugatuck police said they started receiving complaints last May about fraudulent activity on debit cards and ATM skimmers were found on drive through ATMs at a local bank.

Several vehicles believed to be involved were found and the state forensic laboratory analyzed evidence from the vehicles.

The investigation also included several search warrants, the review of video footage review as well as DNA evidence and police said they gathered information about a suspect, a 22-year-old LaHabra, California resident who is incarcerated in Newark, Ohio on a six-year sentence for similar crimes, police said.

Police believe he is one of several people involved in the Naugatuck incident and he has been charged with larceny in the first degree, identity theft in the second degree, payment card forgery and illegal reproduction of a payment card.

Naugatuck police said they are working with the Connecticut Judicial Branch and Ohio authorities to serve the arrest warrant.

They said Ion Bank's corporate security division and the Newark, Ohio Division of Police assisted in the investigation.