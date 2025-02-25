Police officer arrested for DUI in Old Saybrook

A Deep River police officer has been arrested for DUI after an incident in Old Saybrook over the weekend, state police said.

Authorities said Scott Wisner, 58, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Saturday.

Connecticut State Police said Wisner is a part-time police officer for the town of Deep River.

Wisner is scheduled to appear in court on March 3.

No additional information was immediately available.