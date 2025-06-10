Police officer dragged by car while responding to home in Somers

A police officer was dragged by a car while conducting a wellbeing check in Somers Monday night, police said.

State police responded to a home on School Street around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, a man tried to take off in his car. A Somers police officer tried to stop him, but was dragged by the vehicle.

Troopers say the officer was dragged a few feet, and isn't injured.

Authorities are searching for 36-year-old Joshua Waite. He's driving a silver Toyota Corolla with CT registration AW61278, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop C at 860-896-3200.