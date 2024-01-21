West Hartford

Police officer helps rescue owl from inside West Hartford home

By Cailyn Blonstein

West Hartford Police Department

A police officer helped rescue an owl from inside of a home in West Hartford last week.

Authorities said a police officer worked with an animal control officer and a wildlife rehabilitation center to rescue the animal on Thursday.

The screech owl had made its way into a home in West Hartford.

According to police, the owl was safely captured and has been rehabilitated by A Place Called Hope.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The owl is reportedly doing great and is expected to be released shortly.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us