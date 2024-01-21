Police officer helps rescue owl from inside West Hartford home

A police officer helped rescue an owl from inside of a home in West Hartford last week.

Authorities said a police officer worked with an animal control officer and a wildlife rehabilitation center to rescue the animal on Thursday.

The screech owl had made its way into a home in West Hartford.

According to police, the owl was safely captured and has been rehabilitated by A Place Called Hope.

The owl is reportedly doing great and is expected to be released shortly.