Police Officer Hit by Car While Man Flees Scene of Fight in Stamford: PD

A Stamford police officer was hit by a car that was evading officers after a large fight at McDonald's Friday afternoon.

Stamford Police said they were called to Bedford Street after being alerted of an active fight by a McDonald's employee at about 2:40 p.m.

Two officers in the area entered the restaurant and found several people arguing and fighting, authorities said. More officers responded and during their investigation, several men started running to the restaurant's parking lot.

Police said they chased a suspect, who was believed to be in possession of a handgun.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Clarence Wiley, of Bloomingburg, New York, got into his car and drove off. Officers chased after him and while he tried to flee, an officer was hit, according to police.

Wiley also struck an occupied vehicle that was in the parking lot. He continued through the lot and came close to hitting a police car, too, officers said. The teen then crashed into a fence where the car came to a stop.

The police officer was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released. No one else was hurt.

Police arrested Wiley and he faces charges including illegal possession of a firearm, criminal attempt at assault, assault on a police officer, interfering with police, evading a motor vehicle crash, reckless operation, and more.

He was held on a $150,000 bond.