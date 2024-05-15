Police officer taken to hospital after car crashes into cruiser in New Britain

A police officer was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into their cruiser in New Britain on Wednesday.

Authorities said a 17-year-old was speeding on East Street when her car spin out while taking a turn, hitting multiple cars including a New Britain police cruiser.

The police cruiser appears to have been struck head-on, and it has visible front-end damage.

An officer was hospitalized with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

No additional information was immediately available.