Police Officer Injured After Approaching Dirt Bike Riders in New London

A New London police officer was taken to the hospital after being hit by a dirt bike rider that was reportedly driving erratically Friday night.

Officials said the they were called to Colman Street at about 9:50 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of dirt bikes and ATV riders driving erratically around the city.

A responding officer tried to approach one of the dirt bikes when it drove forward and hit him. The driver then fled on foot, authorities said.

Police are asking for the public's help finding the rider pictured in the above photo.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-447-5280. You can also leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.