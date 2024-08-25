Police officer injured after being struck by vehicle in Bridgeport

A police officer is injured after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

Police said the officer was struck at Lincoln Avenue and Main Street around 2:10 a.m.

According to police, the officer was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The vehicle involved in the collision was towed. It's unclear if the driver was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.