Bridgeport

Police officer injured after being struck by vehicle in Bridgeport

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A police officer is injured after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

Police said the officer was struck at Lincoln Avenue and Main Street around 2:10 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to police, the officer was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The vehicle involved in the collision was towed. It's unclear if the driver was arrested.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us