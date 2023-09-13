Hartford

Police officer injured in fatal cruiser crash released from hospital

Hartford Police

The Hartford police officer seriously injured in a crash that killed Detective Bobby Garten last week was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Officer Brian Kearney was driving the police cruiser and was responding to a call the night of Sept. 6 when it was struck by a car at high speed as it fled an unrelated traffic stop.

The crash happened on Asylum Avenue.

Both Kearney and Garten were rushed to the hospital where Detective Garten later died.

Officer Kearney remained in the hospital for a week before being released Wednesday.

A wake is planned for Detective Garten at Dunkin' Park in Harford beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday.

A celebration of his life is being held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the XL Center in Hartford.

The 18-year-old suspect involved in the crash was arrested and is facing several charges.

