Police Officer Injured in Hamden Crash; Others Have Close Call While Investigating

A Hamden police officer was injured when his cruiser was hit by another driver Tuesday, according to police.

Police said the officer was sitting in his car directing traffic away from downed branches and wires on Whitney Avenue when another driver "drove directly into the driver's side door." Investigators said the driver did not try to slow down before the crash.

The officer and the other driver were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were totaled, police said.

While investigating that crash, police said three other officers were nearly struck by another driver who drove around a police cruiser and caution tape. That driver, identified as 32-year-old Luis Rios of Hamden, was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless driving, and failure to obey an officer's signal. He was released on a $500 bond.

