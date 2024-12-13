Police officer injured when person tries to flee traffic stop in Waterbury

A police officer was injured while conducting a traffic stop in Waterbury last week.

Authorities pulled over a car believed to be involved in multiple thefts across the state on Cherry Street on Dec. 4.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. During their investigation, officers learned that the driver had a warrant out for his arrest.

While police tried to arrest the driver, the passenger suddenly switched seats and put the car in reverse in an attempt to flee.

That's when a car door struck a police officer, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the sidewalk, causing an abrasion, according to police.

A second officer was able to stop the car and the man was taken into custody. He faces charges including assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, breach of peace and more.

The man also had several active warrants for his arrest. He is being held on a $256,000 bond.

A nearby vehicle was also struck during the incident. The initial driver was arrested, too, and faces larceny charges.