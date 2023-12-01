Manchester

Police officer leads Cromwell High School girls soccer team to state championship

Officer Lindsay Whitehead has a pretty fun side job - she's a soccer coach at her alma matter and recently took home the state championship title.

By Jolie Sherman

NBC Universal, Inc.

"We had such a great group this year," Officer Lindsay Whitehead said. "We usually always do, but these girls have been playing together for so long. So getting them a state championship was unbelievable."

It was a memorable day for Cromwell High School's varsity girls soccer team and their assistant coach Lindsay Whitehead who wears many hats.

By day, she is the head coach for the JV team and the assistant coach for the varsity team. By night, she's a police officer in Manchester.

"When I coach in the season, I switch to midnights. So, I work 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Go home, sleep, and then go to soccer," Whitehead said.

From the police department to the field, Whitehead is busy not only serving her community but also soccer players at Cromwell High School, where she used to play.

But her soccer days started well before then.

"Soccer has been part of my life since I was five years old," Whitehead said.

She graduated from Cromwell High School in 2013 and went on to play at Mitchell College in New London.

"We've had her for four years. What sticks out to me is she's so personable," senior captain Katrina Barber said.

Barber is one of three captains on the team who say they couldn't be happier to have Whitehead's guidance and support.

"She's an amazing person. She's always there for us no matter what's going on in her life," senior captain Cameryn Hickey said.

The last time the Cromwell High School's girls varsity soccer team won a state championship was in 2006 and 2007, and soon, they'll be putting up this year's banner.

"As I'm going to sleep, I still think about that feeling and that moment. I watch those final seconds count down, and you get this overwhelming feeling of joy," senior captain Lauren Mccarroll said.

A feeling Whitehead and her team will hold onto for years to come.

"Surreal. It's a great feeling," Whitehead said.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
