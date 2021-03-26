Police Officer, Two Others Transported to Hospital After Bridgeport Crash

A police officer was among three people who were transported to a nearby hospital after a car crash in Bridgeport on Friday.

Officials said they responded to a three-car motor vehicle accident involving an officer at Fairfield Avenue and Iranistan Avenue.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The police officer involved in the crash was on the way to a burglary when the accident happened.

Police said airbags were deployed during the crash.

The officer and two others involved in the crash were transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center.

The accident is under investigation.