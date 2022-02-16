Police Officers, Fire Chief Rescue 2 Trapped Women During House Fire in Ansonia

Two police officers and a fire chief rescued two women who were trapped during a house fire in Ansonia on Tuesday night.

Officers received a call from a resident on Spring Street around 7:30 p.m. reporting her house was on fire and she was trapped.

According to investigators, the first two officers on scene forced entry into the home and went inside with the chief of the Ansonia Fire Department.

Inside the home were a mother and a daughter who police said were safely evacuated.

Both officers were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation along with one of the residents, police said.

The other resident, who is a 90-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, authorities said. She has since been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It is not believed to be suspicious in nature.