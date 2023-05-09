Police Officers Rescue Dozens of People From Burning Building in East Hartford

Police officers rescued dozens of people from a burning building in East Hartford early Monday morning, including a woman in a wheelchair who they carried down several flights of stairs.

Police said officers responded to Hillside Street just after midnight to check on someone and found heavy smoke coming from the first floor.

Officers called for the fire department to respond, went into the building and got dozens of residents outside to safety, police said.

One of the residents was a woman in a wheelchair who officers carried down several flights of stairs, through heavy smoke, before running back in the building to help more residents, according to police.

Two officers were treated at St. Francis hospital for smoke inhalation and released.

Police said the fire was in the basement and the fire department quickly put it out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

All residents were safely evacuated from the building, according to police.