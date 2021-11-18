Police Presence at Cheney Technical High School After Threat: Police

There will be a police presence at Howell Cheney Technical High School in Manchester after allegations that a student made a threat against the school.

Police initially said a student expressed a desire to commit a school shooting, but later said the incident was not related to a firearm or a firearm threat and a knife was recovered. The student has been taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

State police said a student’s family member contacted them at 6:47 a.m. and said a student in emotional crisis had allegedly made threats to the school and they learned the student was riding a school bus to school.

State troopers and Manchester Police stopped the school bus and identified and detained the student.

State police said the incident was not related to a firearm or a firearm threat and a knife was recovered.

The student was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation and state police said there is no threat to the public.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence at the high school, state police said.

The said the investigation is in its early stages and no further information is available.

School officials said the school is in “lockout mode” as a precaution.

They said there was a verbal threat against the school this morning, before school started and police were notified.

School officials said the school remains in “lockout” mode over an abundance of caution, which means no one can go in or out of the school without a scheduled appoint.

No additional information was immediately available.