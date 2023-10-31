Hartford

Police investigating death of man in Hartford

There is a police presence at Blue Hills Avenue and Sharon Street in Hartford.
NBC Connecticut

A man was found dead with several puncture wounds on Sharon Street in Hartford on Tuesday morning and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police found the man, who is in his 30s, around 11:30 a.m. They said he lived in the area. They believe he was working on his vehicle, possibly changing a battery, when he sustained the injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.  

This article tagged under:

Hartford
