Police investigating death of man in Hartford

A man was found dead with several puncture wounds on Sharon Street in Hartford on Tuesday morning and police are investigating his death as a homicide.
Police found the man, who is in his 30s, around 11:30 a.m. They said he lived in the area. They believe he was working on his vehicle, possibly changing a battery, when he sustained the injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
