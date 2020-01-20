Waterbury

Investigation Underway After Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

State police have been called to the scene of a police-involved shooting in Waterbury and a source close to the investigation confirmed that the shooting is fatal.

State police said the New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office has requested the assistance of Central District Major Crime Squad to the scene for an officer-involved shooting in Waterbury.

There is a police presence at Craigie and Hillcrest avenues and the road is blocked off.

State police said there will be a news conference in front of the Waterbury police department at 4:30 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.  

This is the second fatal police-involved shooting in the state in a week.

Mubarak Soulemane, 19, of New Haven, was shot and killed by police in West Haven last Wednesday during what started as an investigation into a reported carjacking in Norwalk.

There was also a fatal police-involved shooting in Ansonia this month.

Police shot and killed 30-year-old Michael Gregory after what started as a domestic incident on Jan. 2.

The state Division of Criminal Justice posts completed and pending reports on use-of-force by police on its website. See the reports here.

Waterbury
