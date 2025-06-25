Police presence at Stratford beaches to increase due to recent ‘takeovers'

If you're at a beach in Stratford, you might notice more police in the area over the next few days.

Stratford police say they're cracking down on beach rules because of beach takeover event plans that are circulating online.

They say they had to abruptly close the beach last Friday after many people flooded Short Beach.

"They wound up here and we weren't prepared for it, and neither was our beach staff,” Stratford Deputy Chief Paul DosSantos said. “We want to have safety first.”

Last April, Stratford police had to shut down the beaches for similar concerns.

DosSantos said these events draw hundreds of people at once and overwhelm the beach.

They shared a post on social media, reminding people to not drink, fight, smoke and take part in car takeovers in light of another event plan circulating online.

Police said they'll close the beach again if needed.

"So residents know that when they see large groups of people in their neighborhood, not knowing where to go or asking for direction or being a little rowdy, to be prepared, not to be alarmed,” DosSantos said.

Short Beach was very quiet when we stopped by.

"I haven't seen any problems,” Larry Spamer, of Stratford, said. “If the police have to be out here for a couple of days, so be it, that's what they're here for.”

Some tell us it's helpful to have a close eye on the beach.

"It's good, it kind of discourages bad behavior which happens. But generally speaking, this is a great beach,” Charlie DiGiovanni, of Stratford, said.

Others said they want those in town to give young people some grace.

"Kids will be kids, leave them alone, there’s nothing else to do in the town,” said a Stratford beach goer, who didn’t want her name shared.

We also reached out to West Haven police to see if this was a concern of theirs. They say that disrupting the quality of life of people on the beach will not be tolerated.