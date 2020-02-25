Bridgeport

Police Pull Person from Burning Car in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police generic 722
NBC Connecticut

One person was pulled from a burning car in Bridgeport early Tuesday morning.

Officials said they received the first report at 4:15 a.m. that a motor vehicle hit a tree and people might be trapped.

After crews were dispatched, another call came in reporting that people were inside the vehicle, which might be on fire and had smoke coming from it.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics were called and police pulled one person from the vehicle as firefighters and medics arrived, according to Bridgeport’s office of emergency Management & Communications. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

It was not immediately clear if the person who was pulled from the vehicle needed to be transported. No additional information was available on the extent of injuries.

Chopsey Hill Road is closed to traffic from Reservoir to Island Brook avenues.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
