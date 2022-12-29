Police Release Identity of Woman Who Died in Stonington House Fire

Police have released the identity of the woman who died in a house fire in Stonington Wednesday.

Emergency crews received a 911 call reporting smoke at a home on Moss Street around 9:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found fire in the kitchen.

One victim, identified as 58-year-old Diane Mary Gillece, died at the scene, according to police.

Two other people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing but police say there is nothing suspicious about the fire at this time.