Police Release New Information on Workplace Shooting in South Windsor

Police have released more information on a workplace shooting in South Windsor on Tuesday morning and said the man suspected of shooting a co-worker he is related to was frustrated about being assigned trucks that did not work and an unemployment claim filed in his name, according to the affidavit. He is also accused of injuring a new employee and telling the two victims not to "snitch."

Police arrested 33-year-old Alan Rosario, of Springfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Police said he and a co-worker who is also a family member got into an argument over the phone and Rosario was waiting for him in the parking lot when the victim returned to work at 105 Edwin Road.

When the victim pulled into the parking lot, Rosario tried to get into the tractor-trailer to remove the victim and that’s when a shot went off and the victim was struck in the leg and arm, the affidavit says.

Another victim, a 33-year-old Waterbury man, who was in the truck, but not involved in the confrontation, was struck just below the eye with debris or a possible bullet fragment, police said.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and released after being treated.

Rosario fled, police said, and Massachusetts State Police took him into custody.

When police spoke with Rosario, he told them that he is a hard-working man and had never been in trouble before, according to the affidavit.

He went on to say that he drives trucks and the man he is accused of shooting had been taking advantage of him for years, assigned him older trucks that didn’t work and it got to the point where it needed to stop when he found out the victim filed for unemployment under his name, the affidavit goes says.

Rosario told police that he was on the phone with the victim and wanted to know where he was so they could address the issue.

Rosario said he had the revolver to scare the other man and it went off unintentionally when he opened the door of the truck, intending to grab the victim, court paperwork says.

He told police that he did not know the other man who was injured and the shooting victim said he was a brand new employee.

The victim who was shot also told police that Rosario said the Spanish equivalent of “my bad” after the shooting and told them not to "snitch."

Rosario was charged with assault in the second degree with a firearm, threatening in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, illegal discharge of a firearm and assault in the third degree.

He waived extradition from Massachusetts on Wednesday and was held on a $250,000 surety bond.

Rosario is due in Rockville Superior Court this morning.

Police said they were told that a video camera in the truck should have recorded the shooting and a search warrant will be executed for video.