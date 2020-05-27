Police Release Report on Investigation Into Death of Fotis Dulos

Farmington police have released the report on the investigation into the death of Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan who has been missing for more than a year.

Dulos died in January, days after attempting to commit suicide at his Jefferson Crossing home.

Much of the information was previously released, but the recently released document includes statements from Anna Curry, the woman who Fotis was dating and living with at the time of his death.

Fotis Dulos was facing charges in the disappearance and murder of Jennifer at the time of his death and maintained his innocence. Jennifer’s body has not been found and the investigation into the missing person case continues a year later.

Police found Fotis Dulos unresponsive in his Farmington home on Jan. 28, the day he was supposed to appear for an emergency bail hearing in Stamford.

Officers who responded to Dulos’ home found a Chevy Suburban running in the garage, which was filled with a haze of exhaust.

Police forced their way in and found Fotis Dulos slumped over in the front of the vehicle. He was not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to the police report.

Police then pulled him from the vehicle and started CPR, police said. They were eventually able to regain a pulse.

Another officer who responded to the scene reported hearing glass breaking and Curry yelling for someone to call 911, but medical personnel were already on the way to the scene. Curry had just arrived at the house in a BMW registered to Dulos, according to the report.

The next day, police secured search warrants.

Inside the Suburban, police found photos of Fotis and his children, Tylenol PM and electrical tape, the report says.

They also found a note signed by Dulos.

“If you are reading this I am no more,” it said. It went on to say that he did not want to spend “an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with enough is enough,” the police report says.

At the end of the letter, Dulos wrote, "Above all Anna Curry, I am sorry for letting you down and not continuing the fight," according to the report.

Inside the house, police found a carbon monoxide detector that had been taken down.

Curry told police that she had been staying at the house and was supposed to drive Fotis to court, but he’d asked her to go to the bank and make a withdrawal for him.

While Curry was out, Fotis called her at 10:59 a.m., sounded out of breath, and said he was going to be late for court if he didn’t leave right away, so he would take his own car and meet her at court later, police reports say.

When Curry returned to the house around 11:15 a.m., she found computers inside that Dulos had told her were in his vehicle, so she assumed he had forgotten them in a rush to leave, then she saw a cap from a medication bottle, possibly Tylenol PM, but did not think anything of it, the police report states.

Curry told police she never checked the garage. As she was heading to court, one of Fotis’ attorneys, Kevin Smith, called her to ask where Fotis was and said his GPS showed that he was still at the house, according to police.

According to the report, an officer stated "Anna said that, at that moment, she knew that Fotis must have done something to harm himself."

She told Smith to call 911 and get an ambulance, but she told police he refused, saying he did not want to cause more problems for Fotis in case he’d removed his GPS, the police report says.

The report says Curry told Smith that "Fotis wouldn't have done that and asked him again to call for an ambulance." Curry told police Smith again said it would be a bad idea for Dulos, if he had tampered with the device, according to the police report.

In an e-mail to NBC Connecticut, Smith said, "the idea that I told anyone not to call 911 because I didn’t want to cause more problems for Fotis if he had removed the GPS device is absurd on its face." Smith said heading to court that morning, Dulos' legal team was expecting his bond to be revoked and that he would be taken into custody while they continued to work on the bond.

"It never occurred to me that Fotis might have cut off his GPS bracelet, and I had no indication that he was not going to meet me at court. My only worry was that he was going to get a speeding ticket trying not to be late to court, as I had cautioned him when we last spoke," Smith said.

Smith said at the time that he was speaking with Curry on the phone, he was with State's Attorney Richard Colangelo in his office and that Colangelo told him law enforcement was on its way to Dulos' house. Smith said in his e-mail, "Anna called back and said she couldn’t get fotis to answer his phone, and she asked me should we call 911, I told her probation and PD were already on the way and asked her if she thought he’d harmed himself. She said no, asked again if we should call 911, I reiterated that [law enforcement] was already on the way and would coordinate with medical if they were needed but that she should call 911 if she wanted or had some reason to believe Fotis had harmed himself, but she told me she did not and I hung up."

When asked why she did not call 911, Curry told police that she didn’t think of it at the time and was focused on getting to the house to check on him, the report states.

As police were treating Fotis, Curry called people close to him to tell them what happened.

NBC Connecticut was unable to reach Curry for comment.

Fotis Dulos was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m. on Jan. 30 at a hospital in New York.

"Fotis’s death was tragic and devastated me. I would have done anything possible to save his life," Smith said.

A judge agreed to nolle murder charges against Fotis after the state asked the case to be dropped because the defendant had passed away.