Police Release Video of Store Burglary in North Haven

People in masks and gloves burglarized First Fuel in North Haven early Tuesday morning and police have released a video from the burglary.
North Haven police said the burglary happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday at First Fuel at 133 Middletown Ave.
The video police released shows the one minute it took for the two people to enter the store, commit the burglary and leave.
Local
Anyone who was traveling in the area during that time and saw suspicious people or vehicles is asked to call Detective Harton at 203-239-5321, extension 244.