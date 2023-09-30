Police remove barricaded person from New Haven home

Police have removed a barricaded person from a home in New Haven on Saturday.

Officers responded to a domestic incident on Howard Avenue and one person was barricaded.

The Hostage Negotiation Team and SWAT also responded to the scene.

According to police, the person who was barricaded has since been removed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unclear if the person will face charges.

It is believed that there was nobody else inside of the home at the time of the incident.