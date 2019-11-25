Police Renew Call for Information on Missing Suffield Woman

The family of a Suffield woman who has been missing since the beginning of the month is offering a reward for information on her whereabouts as police continue to search for clues in her disappearance.

Ondine Frohberg, a 64-year-old woman with cognitive disabilities, was at the Enfield Olive Garden restaurant on Hazard Avenue on November 1 for lunch. According to family and friends, she went to the restroom and never returned.

Police have searched extensively for Frohberg but she has not been found. On Monday the Enfield Police Department reposted the missing persons flier asking anyone with information to come forward.

*MISSING PERSON/SILVER ALERT*

Ondine Frohberg was last seen at the Olive Garden at 1:30pm. She suffers from medical conditions & cognitive disability. Frohberg was last seen wearing a red and orange vertical striped shirt, navy blue pants. If seen contact EPD @ 860-763-6400 pic.twitter.com/yN1rXHICVf — EnfieldPoliceDept (@PoliceEnfieldCT) November 1, 2019

Frohberg is 5-foot-4, 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a red and orange vertical striped shirt and navy blue pants. She was not dressed for cold temperatures, which is especially concerning for her family.

Her family is offering $5,000 for information resulting in locating her.

Anyone with information can contact Enfield Police at 860-763-6400.