Police respond to accident involving tow truck on Route 15 in Hamden

Connecticut State Police said they're responding to an accident involving a tow truck on the Wilbur Cross Parkway in Hamden.
The right lane of traffic was closed on Route 15 North but has since reopened.
State police said emergency personnel is responding, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
The crash was reported at 7:45 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.
