Norwalk police are investigating a shooting.

Officers responded to Roodner Court around 10 a.m. and found one victim who was brought to the hospital. No additional information was immediately available on the person's condition.

Police said the investigation is active and they are working with other law enforcement agencies.

We have an active crime scene in the area of Roodner Court. One party is receiving medical attention, a release will follow once we have more information. — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) June 11, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau at 203-854-3011.