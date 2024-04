West Hartford police responded to the American School for the Deaf Tuesday morning after the school recieved an "unverified" threat, according to authorities.

The school is located on North Main Street.

The nature of the threat is not clear.

West Hartford PD on scene at ASD for an active investigation. School received an unverified threat, investigation active and ongoing. — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) April 23, 2024

