Bomb threats force evacuations of Walmart, Stop & Shop in Naugatuck

Naugatuck police responded to bomb threats at two stores Monday afternoon.

The first bomb threat was called in to an employee at the Walmart on New Haven Avenue, according to police.

The Walmart was evacuated and a Connecticut State Police Bomb Sqaud responded to the scene.

A short time later, a bomb threat was called into a worker at the Stop & Shop on Rubber Avenue, police said.

The Stop & Shop was also evacuated and a bomb squad responded to that scene as well.

Both stores were swept and cleared and were reopened to the public around 5:45 p.m. police said.