State police responded to a crash involving a Windham Region Transit bus in Mansfield Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Storrs Road and Conantivlle Road just after 9 a.m., according to state police.

Multiple people suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital, police said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

The road was closed as of 10 a.m. and police were asking drivers to find alternate routes.