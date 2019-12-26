Police Respond to Disturbance at Westfarms

West Hartford police responded to the Westfarms shopping center for a large disturbance Thursday night.

Video from inside the mall showed large crowds being directed by security personnel. The person who took the video said she was locked inside a store during the chaos.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Westfarms for comment. A mall spokesperson confirmed police were investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

The Connecticut Post Mall in Milford was closed Thursday after several fights broke out there. This is the second year in a row that the mall was forced to close the day after Christmas due to such a disturbance.

A similar situation happened in Manchester in 2018, when four people were arrested after multiple fights broke out at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills.

This year, two malls in Connecticut, including the Shoppes at Buckland Hills, instituted mandatory curfews for visitors under 18.