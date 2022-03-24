Hamden

Police Respond to Fight at Hamden High School

HAMDEN HIGH SCHOOL
Police responded to Hamden High School Thursday for a fight involving students, according to school officials.

It happened in the school's auditorium.

One staff member was injured during the fight and was being treated, school officials said. It was not clear what the extent of those injuries was.

All students are safe and were back in their classrooms, according to school officials.

Administrators are investigating the incident and will be following up with the students who were involved, they said.

